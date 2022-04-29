Busting the myths of council procurement

Suppliers wanting to do business with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) are being invited to events which will explain the procurement process, dispel myths, and provide tips on how to win contracts.

The WNC Suppliers’ Event is free to attend and takes place between 9am and noon at the Icon Centre in Daventry on Monday, 9 May 2022 and at The Holiday Inn at Grange Park in Northampton on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.

Cllr Lizzy Bowen, WNC’s Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “There are lots of misconceptions about the way the council goes about procuring goods and services needed to support its work.

“Council procurement is one of the most highly scrutinised things we do and it’s not just about the lowest bidder, we are obliged to find the very best value for money for the taxpayer.

“So being local doesn’t guarantee you the business but understanding our processes and our obligations can help get your foot in the door."

In addition to WNC Leader Cllr Jonathan Nunn, attendees will be able to hear from those who manage the following council services:

Adult care services (specifically facilitators of local community support groups that provide a neighbourhood service),

Property services,

Agency staff organisations

The event will also be an opportunity to hear from other support agencies such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses.

