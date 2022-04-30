  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Testimonials

"The site is excellent and a very useful source of information."
- Alison Burnley
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Classic boasts its biggest ever F1 feast

Author: Deborah Tee Published: 30th April 2022 09:52
• Special showcase of current Grand Prix cars on display • Adding to the world exclusive line-up of Lewis Hamilton title-winners • Formula 1 history reliving its glory days on track • Plus interactive simulators, reaction testers and pit-stop challenge Special showcase of current Grand Prix cars on display • Adding to the world exclusive line-up of Lewis Hamilton title-winners • Formula 1 history reliving its glory days on track • Plus interactive simulators, reaction testers and pit-stop challenge
This summer The Classic will celebrate Formula 1 past and present like never before.
 
In its biggest-ever salute to the pinnacle of motor racing, all the sport’s golden eras will be revving up on the hallowed Silverstone Grand Prix track while a stunning showcase of the latest generation of F1 cars will be on pole position for all to admire.
 
The not-to-be-missed display will include Alpine, Aston Martin F1 Racing, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Red Bull Racing and Williams racers. These will line-up alongside the world exclusive collection of Lewis Hamilton’s seven title winning Formula 1 cars right at the heart of the three-day festival taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend (26-28 August 2022). 
 
“I can’t think of anywhere better to honour Formula 1’s incredible living history than at The Classic at Silverstone,” said Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “The Classic is the biggest retro racing festival on Earth and Silverstone is not only the home of the British Grand Prix but also the birthplace of the modern Formula 1 World Championship.”
 
This rare opportunity to admire a grid of contemporary Grand Prix cars at close quarters is sure to draw huge crowds, and festival-goers will also be treated to the incredible experience of seeing – and hearing – glorious F1 history in action too.
 
Formula 1 fans coming to The Classic will experience packed grids of evocative Grand Prix cars ranging from 1930s right up to end of the DFV era in 1985 – a period which spawned legendary British teams such as McLaren, Tyrrell and Williams. 
 
Further fuelling the F1 fever, over the weekend of The Classic this summer, Silverstone will once again reverberate to the superb sounds of spectacular V8, V10 and V12 Formula One cars from the 1990s bringing not-to-be-missed smells and sounds.
 
The Classic festival will also offer a feast of associated interactive activities for all ages. For those wanting to get involved, there’s the chance to live the Formula 1 dream on epic race simulators and to check reaction times on a Batak Wall as used by F1 drivers. There is even a pit-stop challenge, too.   
 
Providing exceptionally good value, all tickets for The Classic include access to the glittering Lewis Hamilton and Formula 1 showcases as well as both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, all three nights of live music featuring Sister Sledge, Gabrielle and Rick Astley, fun fair rides, the newly announced Foodie Fest which now stars the Diddly Squat Farm Shop ‘Pop-Up’ plus the vast majority of the fabulous family entertainment and attractions on offer – all of which have been enhanced for the bumper Bank Holiday weekend in 2022.   
 
Full details of tickets for The Classic 2022 at Silverstone can be found at: www.silverstone.co.uk/events/the-classic.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies