Author: Ian McCord - Independent Councillor Published: 29th April 2022 09:56

McCord wins Appeal - Local Tories acted Unreasonably failed to follow proper procedure

It has been found that South Northamptonshire Conservatives acted unreasonably when it attempted to expel Ian McCord last May. That is the conclusion from the Conservative Party Headquarters who upheld Ian McCord’s appeal against his expulsion and reinstated him with immediate effect. The appeal panel found “there was no proper basis for the expulsion of Cllr. McCord. Therefore, the decision of the Association was unreasonable.”

“The Panel reversed the Association’s decision to expel Cllr. McCord, and re-instated his membership effective immediately. The Panel did not consider that any sanction was necessary.”

The appeals panel dismissed all the complaints brought against Ian McCord. One was an old closed matter and the attempt to rake over past events breached “the principle of natural justice which underpins these processes” and stated “a complaint which has been dealt with previously should not be resurrected”.

A second set of complaints were dismissed as being of a “personal nature” and the Appeal Panel found “it did not appear to the Panel that such allegations could form the basis of an allegation that Cllr. McCord was in breach of any rules, or that they support an allegation of bullying, breaking trust and confidence or of being dishonest.”

A third allegation from a former councillor who faced the prospect of resignation or expulsion for non attendance was dismissed with the Panel stating that “It is not the responsibility of the Leader of the Group to remind individuals of their duties. There is no rule which obliges the Leader of the Group to” inform any member that failure to attend a meeting for a continuous period of 6 months will lead to their expulsion from the council. It further noted that even it were proven that he was negligent in this regard it would still “not form sufficient basis for the expulsion of Cllr McCord.”

An Appeals Panel of the Conservative Party met recently which reviewed hundreds of pages of evidence submitted by Ian McCord, disputing the way he was ejected from the party 24 hours before he was due to stand for the leadership of the West Northants Conservative Group and West Northants Council. Ian McCord had led the local Tories to take 66 from 93 seats only days before.

The panel adjudicated that the procedure followed by South Northants Conservatives was flawed. They allowed him just 15 minutes to state his case but awarded themselves considerably longer. They also admonished the Association for providing local members with documents in advance of the meeting while withholding them from Ian McCord. They concluded, “These practices, did not constitute proper procedure. All evidence should have been provided to Cllr. McCord prior to the meeting, and both sides should have been provided with an equal amount of time to present their arguments.”

The Panel further noted that local branch failed to provide minutes of the meeting noting there was not “a proper record of the decision-making process of the Association in expelling Cllr. McCord.”

Ian McCord said,

“In the past twelve months I have been to hell and back just because of the small minded clique driven by an overriding desire to BE something rather than DO something to help our residents, our businesses and our local area. A small cabal who put ego over ability, ambition over talent and expediency over procedure.

“I am pleased to have been completely exonerated. I always knew these allegations were balls, I said at the time the local association had not followed the rules and I was stitched up. The national Conservative Party have agreed with my assessment. It is satisfying to be cleared, I trust those who made this unwarranted attack on my character in an attempt to further their political aims will unreservedly apologise.”

