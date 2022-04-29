Covid 19 outlook in Northants looking more promising

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 29th April 2022 15:20

Although COVID-19 still remains in Northamptonshire, the picture is looking more promising. Both North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire cases are currently lower than the East Midlands and national averages.



So, as we look forward to a future where we all learn to live safely with COVID-19 we’re also looking back at the work some of our teams who have supported our local population until the recent ending of legislation around self-isolation and tracing.



Our Local Test & Trace Team reached 37% of Northants residents to provide them with support for their self-isolation, amounting to 195,814 cases and 82,092 contacts of cases helped.



This was either through the county’s own self-Isolation support booklets (posted to 8,537 cases and 14,882 contacts of cases), support emails (sent to 154,252 cases and 23,434 contacts of cases) or support text messages (sent to 192,447 cases and 73,764 contacts of cases).



In supporting the national Test and Trace team effort the contact tracing team actioned a total of 19,271 cases, with 14,128 of those traces fully completed and 4,588 letters sent to those unable to be contacted. In addition, 25,275 inbound enquiries were also handled.





Others in the team helped Northamptonshire’s people get to grips with lateral flow testing 24,211 assisted lateral flow tests carried out and 192,496 boxes of home test kits distributed.



With those free Lateral Flow tests now available only to NHS patient-facing staff, staff in hospices, care homes we cannot afford to be complacent.



We still need Northamptonshire’s residents to live safely with COVID-19 and follow a few simple and sensible measures.



If you have symptoms stay at home



Wear a face covering in crowded spaces

Continue to make space

Ventilate indoor spaces

and

Wash your hands regularly



And if you are currently eligible the COVID-19 vaccine can be accessed online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119



You can also visit selected local drop-in services: Local drop-in services

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.