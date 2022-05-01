Towcester & District Angling Association non members

Author: John Newman Published: 1st May 2022 10:29

Towcester & District Angling Association

As of May 1st 2022, non-members can apply for T&DAA membership online (at http://www.t-daa.uk go to Membership) and get 13 months membership for the price of 12.

Books will be sent when they arrive back from the printers, meanwhile online and email confirmation will suffice as ID for Bailiffs.

Membership books will be available in tackle shops later in the month.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.