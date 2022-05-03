What's on at the Mill this month May 22

Towcester Mill Brewery has plenty planned for the month of May 2022 - here's what it has lined up for you this month!



Tuesday 3 May - Quiz Night with Ross

Sunday 8 May - Folk at the Mill with Jenkinson's Folly

Thursday 12 May - Open Mic Night with Lewis

Saturday 14 May - Karaoke Night

Thursday 20 May - Live Music with Craig

Saturday 21 May - Brewery Cycle Sportive (www.letsgovelo.co.uk) + Music with Mod Story

Thursday 26 May - Live Comedy with Lloyd Griffith & Paul McCaffrey £15pp

Saturday 28 May - Funk, Soul & Reggae Night (pictured) £10pp



Details for all the Mill's events can be found on its Facebook page or online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk - some events have free entry with no need to book and some are ticketed, so do check online.

There is also regular street food at the Mill this month, as follows:

Tuesday 3 May - The Wood Oven

Every Thursday - The Flavour Trailer

Friday 6 and 20 May - Santina's Pizza

Saturday 14 and 28 May - Santina's Pizza

Saturday 21 May - Moo Hatch

All the details for the street food vans can also be found online and on Facebook!