What's on at the Mill this month May 22
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 3rd May 2022 14:39
Towcester Mill Brewery has plenty planned for the month of May 2022 - here's what it has lined up for you this month!
Tuesday 3 May - Quiz Night with Ross
Sunday 8 May - Folk at the Mill with Jenkinson's Folly
Thursday 12 May - Open Mic Night with Lewis
Saturday 14 May - Karaoke Night
Thursday 20 May - Live Music with Craig
Saturday 21 May - Brewery Cycle Sportive (www.letsgovelo.co.uk) + Music with Mod Story
Thursday 26 May - Live Comedy with Lloyd Griffith & Paul McCaffrey £15pp
Saturday 28 May - Funk, Soul & Reggae Night (pictured) £10pp
Details for all the Mill's events can be found on its Facebook page or online at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk - some events have free entry with no need to book and some are ticketed, so do check online.
There is also regular street food at the Mill this month, as follows:
Tuesday 3 May - The Wood Oven
Every Thursday - The Flavour Trailer
Friday 6 and 20 May - Santina's Pizza
Saturday 14 and 28 May - Santina's Pizza
Saturday 21 May - Moo Hatch
All the details for the street food vans can also be found online and on Facebook!
