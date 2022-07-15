  • Bookmark this page

Business & IP Centre (BIPC) Northamptonshire invites local business owners to apply for £2,000 grants as part of ‘Kick Start’ programme

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 3rd May 2022 18:04
Entrepreneurs in Northamptonshire with a great idea or a business less than 12 months old are invited to apply for grants and free expert advice by Friday, 15 July 2022 this year as part of the Kick Start Small Business Grants initiative.

 

After a Dragon’s Den style grant panel session in September for shortlisted applicants, winners will receive: a £2,000 grant for business expenses, a year’s free membership with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), and ongoing support from the BIPC Northamptonshire team. 

Cllr Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Deputy Leader and member responsible for the BIPC, said: “The last few years have been incredibly challenging for businesses of all sizes, but we continue to see entrepreneurs and new companies coming forward to make their mark on our local economy. 

“Despite the challenging economic environment, those who can find success now may well go on to flourish and develop into incredibly successful enterprises.

“As local authorities we want to do everything in our power to nurture start-ups and give them the very best start we can.”

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for growth and regeneration, said: “We know life has been tough for so many businesses and want to help as many as possible. 

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen small businesses being set up across Northamptonshire and this initiative is designed to help those just starting out.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they qualify to check the eligibility and apply before Friday, 15 July 2022.”

The Kick Start initiative is supported by BIPC Northamptonshire, which is part of the British Library’s National Network of Business & IP Centres which supports small businesses by hosting free events, such as networking, workshops, seminars and webinars. 

The Network recently expanded to over 100 regional and local libraries across England, thanks to £13million in central government funding.

The Library Plus service also provides information and access to database subscription resources for market research, as well as business mentoring and one-to-one advice sessions on self-employment, starting up a business, business planning, and intellectual property.

Further details on how to apply, including eligibility criteria, are available on the BIPC Northamptonshire website at: www.bipcnorthamptonshire.co.uk/kickstart.

 


