NN12

>

News

>

Local News Mid May payment rollout for £150 Council Tax energy rebate Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 6th May 2022 09:16 Malcolm Longley, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance Eligible households in West Northamptonshire are due to receive the Government’s £150 Council Tax energy rebate in the coming weeks. The rebate, which is being paid to help with the rise in the cost of living, applies to households in Council Tax Bands A to D, of which there about 147,000 in West Northants. The sum will not need to be repaid. Direct Debit payers For the 99,000 homes in Bands A to D which pay their Council Tax by Direct Debit it is hoped that the first payments will be made to residents by the end of May. If any bank accounts require any further information or validation this will be done as soon as possible. Non-Direct Debit payers For around 48,000 Council Taxpayers in Bands A to D who don’t pay by Direct Debit, we are currently identifying eligible households, and will write to them in the week beginning 16 May. An application process is required to confirm bank account details to enable payment to be made and as part of the Council’s work on the prevention of fraud and error. The letters will invite people to make claims online using a secure pin number, and paper application forms will also be enclosed for those without Internet access. The claims received will then be validated and, as long as no issues are raised, payment will be made. Based on the volumes of claims we are expecting and depending on how quickly applications are returned, we would expect to start making payments in June. To ensure that all eligible residents receive the rebate, any residents that have not made an application by 31 July 2022 and for whom bank account details are not known will have their Council Tax account credited with the £150 payment . Discretionary Scheme The Council also has a discretionary scheme to help those in Bands E-H and non-Council Taxpayers who are deemed vulnerable. Further information about this will be published in the coming weeks. If you are unsure of your council tax band, check via your printed council tax bill or at: https://www.gov.uk/council-tax-bands. For further information visit. Council Tax energy rebate | West Northamptonshire Council (westnorthants.gov.uk) Malcolm Longley, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “The cost of living increases due to rising energy bills and inflation are a serious concern for many of us and we are doing all we can as a council to ease the financial pressure for residents. We appreciate that the timeline has slipped slightly on this and thank residents for their patience. Many local authorities have faced challenges regarding the required software and licencing arrangements. This has been a huge undertaking but we have to make sure we get it right for our residents and I believe we are now ready.” Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.