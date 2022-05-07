Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at The Racecourse in Northampton this weekend

Author: NHS Trust Published: 6th May 2022 12:05

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “We are doing everything we can to make it as easy and convenient as possible for people to grab a jab and get protected.

People visiting a community Eid event at the Northampton’s Racecourse this Saturday, which includes fun activities for the whole family, will be able to drop in for their COVID-19 jabs at the pop-up vaccination clinic.

The mobile vaccination service will be open at the Eid on the Racecourse event off Kettering Road on Saturday 7 May 2022 from 11am to 5pm, offering first, second doses and first booster jabs for anyone aged 16 or over.

No prior booking is necessary and spring boosters will also be available for those aged 75 or over and people aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system, who had their first booster at least three months ago.

This is one of several drop-in vaccination clinics available around the county over the coming days, including in Northampton, Corby and Kettering. Full details can be found online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine and more sites are being added daily.

“Over 1.5 million doses of vaccine have been given to the people of Northamptonshire since the vaccination programme began. This is seriously impressive and has enabled us to move forward and on with our lives.

“However, things may feel ‘back to normal’ but COVID-19 is still very much around. We know immunity wanes over time so it is vital that people top-up their vaccinations when they can and stay protected. Every single vaccine makes a difference to our communities and helps us build a wall of defence against this disease.

“If you’ve not got round to getting your vaccine yet, or the next one in your course, then visit on of our local drop-ins where our friendly teams will be happy to take care of you. Equally, if you’re undecided about whether to get your vaccine you can speak to a health professional with any questions or concerns you may have.”

Thousands of bookable appointments and several drop-in clinics also continue to be open around Northamptonshire for first and second doses, boosters (including spring boosters if eligible) for those aged 16 years of age and over and third primary doses for those eligible. Please check the vaccine offer, including age eligibility, at each session before travelling.Visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for all the latest details.

Chris Pallot continues: “If you are over the age of 75, or otherwise eligible for a spring booster, I strongly urge you to come forward and top up your protection as soon as you can.

“If you get protected now, you will be eligible to have your autumn booster later in the year to shield yourself over the winter. We must top-up our immunity to stay safe.”



