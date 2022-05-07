  • Bookmark this page

At Rangers 10 miles at Salcey

Author: Chris Brown Published: 7th May 2022 08:38

Just four riders turned up for the 10 mile TT at Salcey. But it was great to see the four that did as there were some old and some new faces.

Chris Wilkes did a great time beating his own personal target and it has been a long while since he raced. Then Dave Rook did his first TT for probably 20 years and if it hadn’t been for the roadworks would have been under the 30 minute mark, for sure.

Then we had two relative youngsters in David Birch doing his second TT and Jack Peachey doing his first, both doing great efforts.

We hope we see them all back at the next TT at Greens Norton on 18 May. Sign on by 6.45PM latest for a 7.00OM kick off. 

1st Dave Rook.         30 mins 25 secs
2nd Chris Wilkes.     32 mins 25 secs
3rd Jack Peachey.    34 mins 28 secs
4th David Birch.        34 mins 34 secs

Many thanks to:

Timekeeper - Duncan White
Marshalls - Murray Kirton, Jacqui Brown, Chris Brown.

And a special thanks to the folks who came to watch and cheer on the riders on a cold and wet evening, Derek Moyle, Ashley Gardner and Dave Stockley.

