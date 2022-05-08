Are you, or a relative or friend due the Spring Booster?

Published: 8th May 2022





Case rates of COVID-19 in April rose fastest in the UK in over 75s. Meanwhile the latest figures from UKHSA (formerly PHE) for the East Midlands region (the region in which Northamptonshire sits) show that the drop in COVID-19 case rates has been slowest in the over 70s. Sadly we are still seeing deaths from COVID-19 in Northamptonshire and nationally.



As our older population in Northamptonshire were some of the first to get their vaccinations, along with those who are immunocompromised, it’s vitally important to make sure their protection from COVID-19 is topped up, as vaccine effectiveness appears to wane with time.



The Spring Booster campaign began in England on March 21. Locally, in Northamptonshire anyone over 75 who got their previous booster around six months ago is being invited to get an additional booster dose of vaccine. Residents of older adult care homes are also eligible to receive the Spring booster jab, as well as people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed.



This additional booster is currently being offered to those at extremely high risk to help minimise the chance of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 and having to be admitted to hospital.



Will you check if loved ones who are older or immunocompromised have had their Spring Booster? Or have been invited but not yet booked an appointment, or taken up the offer?



This can be accessed online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119





You can also visit selected local drop-in services: Local drop-in services

