  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"I was pointed in the direction of the website, and my first thought was 'not another flash-in-the-pan idea that will be full of spam, irrelevent adverts etc'. How wrong I was!"
- Oliver T
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Are you, or a relative or friend due the Spring Booster?

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 8th May 2022 09:11

As our older population in Northamptonshire were some of the first to get their vaccinations, along with those who are immunocompromised, it’s vitally important to make sure their protection from COVID-19 is topped up, as vaccine effectiveness appears to wane with time.

Case rates of COVID-19 in April rose fastest in the UK in over 75s. Meanwhile the latest figures from UKHSA (formerly PHE) for the East Midlands region (the region in which Northamptonshire sits) show that the drop in COVID-19 case rates has been slowest in the over 70s. Sadly we are still seeing deaths from COVID-19 in Northamptonshire and nationally. 

As our older population in Northamptonshire were some of the first to get their vaccinations, along with those who are immunocompromised, it’s vitally important to make sure their protection from COVID-19 is topped up, as vaccine effectiveness appears to wane with time. 

The Spring Booster campaign began in England on March 21. Locally, in Northamptonshire anyone over 75 who got their previous booster around six months ago is being invited to get an additional booster dose of vaccine. Residents of older adult care homes are also eligible to receive the Spring booster jab, as well as people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed. 

This additional booster is currently being offered to those at extremely high risk to help minimise the chance of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 and having to be admitted to hospital. 

Will you check if loved ones who are older or immunocompromised have had their Spring Booster? Or have been invited but not yet booked an appointment, or taken up the offer? 

This can be accessed online at nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119

You can also visit selected local drop-in services: Local drop-in services

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies