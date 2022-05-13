Towcester Farmers Market Latest

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th May 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date. The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th May 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date.

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 13th May 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date.





We are expecting 20 stalls this month, including 1 new stall holder from the former Town Hall market which unfortunately has had to cease trading recently. This new craft stall will be a welcome addition, and replaces our flower seller who has sadly had to make other arrangements due to business pressures.





We may be able to add more stalls in the near future too, adding to the variety of products available at our market, which has much more of an artisan feel to it these days, so watch this space.





The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.

Although there are no longer Covid specific restrictions in place, we still ask visitor to observe sensible precautions, and respect other peoples actions and choices with regards to any Covid measures.