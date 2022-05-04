MPs take aim at stamp duty charges

Author: Craig Bees Published: 10th May 2022 09:11

£18.6 billion stamp duty bill for 2021-22

With stamp duty costs always a factor in moving home, comes the news this week from leading estate agent website Landlordzone that Conservative MPs are urging the government to cut or scrap stamp duty in a bid to save homebuyers thousands of pounds – although their proposals don’t extend to landlords.

Kevin Hollinrake, a member of the Treasury select committee, said that stamp duty was and is a “disincentive to transact, which is bad for the economy,” and suggested the initial £125,000 threshold could be axed, effectively making the pandemic stamp duty holiday for lower-value homes permanent.

However, although he believes the current surcharge is fundamentally wrong, Hollinrake was unsure whether landlords should be included in any potential shake-up by the Treasury.

“Landlords do a very good job, providing accommodation for lots of people but this is a tricky area and I’m on the fence with that one,” he said. “It needs to be looked at, but this is not a fully worked out proposal.”

Rising house prices mean 1.2m homes that were previously zero-rated now require buyers to pay stamp duty after moving above the £125,000 threshold, meaning they face 2% tax on any purchase funds above that amount.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, a further 3.1m have been dragged into higher stamp duty brackets, paying between 5%-10%. First-time buyers, who will also have to raise an extra £4,000 for a deposit compared with two years ago and an additional £5,000 in annual household income to secure a mortgage, will be hardest hit, according to analysis by Zoopla.

Meanwhile, the Treasury has collected £18.6 billion in the year to March 2022, an increase of £6.1 billion despite the stamp duty holiday during the pandemic.

MPs Sir John Redwood and Greg Smith MP have also called for changes to the current tax system.

