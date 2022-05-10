London Porter launched in recognition of Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

NN12

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 10th May 2022 10:52

Towcester Mill Brewery has launched a new beer in recognition of Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

London Porter is a 4.8% abv, dark full-bodied ale with a good balance of roasted chocolate and biscuit maltiness, leaving the combination of traditional English hops to shine through.

Towcester Mill Brewery has launched a new beer in recognition of Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

London Porter is a 4.8% abv, dark full-bodied ale with a good balance of roasted chocolate and biscuit maltiness, leaving the combination of traditional English hops to shine through.



“We wanted to reflect a true sense of Britishness in this new beer,” explained director, John Evans. “There are many modern-style Porters around at the moment but we were keen to brew an original London-style Porter which seemed to be more appropriate for this landmark occasion. We hope everyone gets the chance to try it, either by the pint or the bottle, or if you can resist drinking it you may even prefer to keep one as a commemorative keepsake!”



London Porter is currently available in 500ml bottles from the Bottle Shop at the Mill or online by the case and will also be available at Towcester's Platinum Jubilee Fayre on Saturday 4 June. It's the perfect opportunity to raise your glasses and enjoy this perfect brew to mark this memorable occasion!

www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk



