Local artists commended in the Heseltine 2022 Open Exhibition

Author: Sue Caverhill Published: 10th May 2022 13:58

Towcester artist Lizzi Holt with her highly commended art brooches and Amanda Lowther, DL, award selector. Photo Geoff Caverhill.

The annual Heseltine Open Exhibition showcases artists from the south and west of Northants and North Oxfordshire. This year’s selling exhibition is now open to the public, following the launch event, until 26 May 2022 at The Heseltine Gallery in Middleton Cheney.

36 artists have work on show, with a broad range of artistic disciplines and styles, from classic still life oil paintings, colourful acrylics and delicate watercolours to sculptures, mixed media items, beautiful ceramics, textile art and jewellery.

Artists and guests present at the launch event heard praise and encouragement from the awards selection panel. First-time visitor to the gallery, Amanda Lowther DL, of British Art Portolio, was impressed by the exhibition and venue, which is part of Chenderit School and managed by the Head of Art with a Friends committee and support from West Northamptonshire Council. Gallery founder and patron John Childs, was delighted to see so many artists and their work, including some former art students and a second generation art student who had submitted two items for the youth section.

Textile artist Caroline Nixon was selected for outstanding work and presented with a voucher from specialist print company Senecio. Caroline prints material directly from plants, making delicate designs which she stitches and embroiders as wall hangings and pictures.

A new exhibitor, Giles Davies was thrilled to have his bronze sculpture Cartwheeling Man selected for an award from Chair of the Friends, Roger Neill. Giles also had oil paintings accepted for the exhibition.

Exhibitors also commended by the panel of John Childs, Amander Lowther and Eydon ceramicist Annabel Goodwin, were Phoebe Shaw (ceramics youth section, from Thenford), Sue Clayton (ceramics, Aston-le-Walls), Lizzi Holt (polymer art, Towcester), Lesley Passey (digital collage, Whittlebury) and Vivienne Perry (charcoal portraits, Badby), as well as Oxfordshire painters Sarah B Smith and Ian Priest.

The Heseltine Open 2022 is free to visit, 10am to 4pm Sundays to Fridays. During the Oxfordshire Artweeks North and West area from 21 to 29 May, the exhibition will be part of the Banbury & Villages Trail, along with several venues nearby in Culworth and Kings Sutton. Details from the Artweeks website.

