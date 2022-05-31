  • Bookmark this page

Have you applied for home to school transport for September 2022?

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 10th May 2022 11:35
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) offers travel assistance schemes for children who are not entitled to free home to school transport and for those who are entering Post 16 education.

 

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) offers travel assistance schemes for children who are not entitled to free home to school transport and for those who are entering Post 16 education.

If your child is of statutory school age but not entitled to free home to school transport or will be moving into Post 16 education in September, they may be eligible for a bus pass or alternative help with travel.

The deadline for applications for the new academic year (starting in September 2022) is Tuesday 31st May 2022. If your application is not received on or before this date, we cannot guarantee that a seat will be available for your child.

Any applications received after the deadline may not be processed until the October half term and will be dependent on spare capacity being available. This means parents or carers would need to make alternative arrangements to ensure their child can attend their education setting.

Councillor Fiona Baker, WNC’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “I would encourage parents who are applying for school travel assistance to submit their applications in good time and ahead of the deadline to avoid disappointment.

“We try our best to offer assistance to families wherever we can, however spaces are limited and offered on a first come first served basis.

“It is also important for parents and carers to be aware that Non-Entitled and Post 16 school transport applications only cover one academic year and therefore a new application will need to be submitted each year.”

School transport can only be provided at the normal start and finish times published by the chosen educational setting and unfortunately cannot take individual course timetables into account.

Applications submitted on or before the deadline will receive email confirmation, while applications submitted after the deadline will be contacted once all applications have been processed.

Find out more about available schemes and submit an application, here: https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/councilservices/children-families-education/schools-and-education/school-transport/Pages/default.aspx

 


