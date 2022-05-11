Calling all qualified drivers under 30-years-old who are keen to progress their skills at Northamptonshire’s Silverstone Circuit

11th May 2022

CarKraft, at The Porsche Exhibition Centre, Silverstone Circuit is a FREE half-day driving experience for drivers aged 17-30 years old.

The scheme is aimed at young, qualified drivers and provides invaluable, potentially lifesaving skills. Drivers will get the chance to experience skidding techniques on the Kick Plate and Ice Hill. Participants will also learn how to explore car control under extreme road conditions and will learn to understand how the car handles and exactly how anti-lock brakes work.

They will also have the opportunity to drive a pre-determined route, motorway, and rural roads, whilst under the observation of a highly trained Police Advanced Driver.



The event is on Saturday 21st May 2022 at the Porsche Performance Centre, Silverstone and is open to ANY qualified driver aged 17 to 30yrs. The following event is Saturday 23rd July 2022.

The website www.carkraft.info is open for bookings and over 15,000 people have already benefitted from our multi award winning scheme.

New partner, Volvo UK will be supplying vehicles for the event, and they will be insured by one of longest serving partners, Adrian Flux Insurance.

