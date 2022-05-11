  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Just like to say thank you for the prompt attention to the "Coffee Morning" notice sent through to you yesterday.......... very pleased with the picture effect...."
- Janet
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Calling all qualified drivers under 30-years-old who are keen to progress their skills at Northamptonshire’s Silverstone Circuit

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 11th May 2022 08:22

CarKraft, at The Porsche Exhibition Centre, Silverstone Circuit is a FREE half-day driving experience for drivers aged 17-30 years old.

Calling all qualified drivers under 30-years-old who are keen to progress their skills at Northamptonshire’s Silverstone Circuit.

CarKraft, at The Porsche Exhibition Centre, Silverstone Circuit is a FREE half-day driving experience for drivers aged 17-30 years old.

The scheme is aimed at young, qualified drivers and provides invaluable, potentially lifesaving skills. Drivers will get the chance to experience skidding techniques on the Kick Plate and Ice Hill. Participants will also learn how to explore car control under extreme road conditions and will learn to understand how the car handles and exactly how anti-lock brakes work.

They will also have the opportunity to drive a pre-determined route, motorway, and rural roads, whilst under the observation of a highly trained Police Advanced Driver.

The event is on Saturday 21st May 2022 at the Porsche Performance Centre, Silverstone and is open to ANY qualified driver aged 17 to 30yrs. The following event is Saturday 23rd July 2022.

The website www.carkraft.info is open for bookings and over 15,000 people have already benefitted from our multi award winning scheme.

New partner, Volvo UK will be supplying vehicles for the event, and they will be insured by one of longest serving partners, Adrian Flux Insurance.


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies