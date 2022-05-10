The Mill's 8th Birthday

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 10th May 2022 12:02

The team at the Mill will celebrate the Brewery's eighth birthday on Saturday 21 May 2022 The team at the Mill will celebrate the Brewery's eighth birthday on Saturday 21 May 2022







Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating its eighth birthday this month with a day of sport, music, beer and food!





letsgovelo.co.uk in advance - space is now limited so book now if you haven't done so already! The big day, on Saturday 21 May 2022, kicks off with the Mill's third Brewery Cycle Sportive, at around 9am. Run by Let's Go Velo, around 220 people are expected to descend at the Mill, ready for their choice of either a 35 mile 'Half Pint' route or a 60 mile 'Full Pint' route through the Northamptonshire countryside. Entries must be made viain advance - space is now limited so book now if you haven't done so already!





Then, from around 12pm, Moo Hatch will be on site with their fabulous burgers catering for all cyclists and general public - indeed anyone who's hungry! They'll be at the Mill while stocks last, so don't leave it too late! There's classic burgers, special burgers and vegetarian and vegan options all on offer.





From 3pm the Mill will be welcoming Mod Story to the Mill for the first time, who are a Leicester-based Mod / Ska / Britpop band act whose big live sound is complemented by backing tracks.





It'll be a fantastic atmosphere with everyone in the garden, eating, drinking and listening to music, so pop down and help the Brewery celebrate its eighth birthday!





