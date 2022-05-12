Whittlebury Spa finalist in Good Spa Guide Awards

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 12th May 2022 08:02

The annual awards are run by the Good Spa Guide, an online publication dedicated to helping its readers find the best spas and treatments in Britain.



Whittlebury Spa in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside has been named as a finalist in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2022. The spa, which is nominated in the ‘Best Day Spa’ category, is part of the four-star Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort.

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort offers guests a choice of eight indulgent spa packages ranging from spa days to two-night stays. Spa days start from £109 per person and include a treatment, buffet lunch, Heat and Ice experiences and use of the swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna.

Sophie Clear, spa manager, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Whittlebury Spa. The awards showcase the best in the UK spa industry, and we are proud Whittlebury Spa stands among them. It is the dedication and hard work of our exceptional specialist therapists, as well as our wide range of luxurious treatments and high-quality facilities, which makes Whittlebury Spa such a tranquil and soothing oasis for our guests. We wish all finalists in this category the best of luck.”

The luxurious spa, which has 32 treatment rooms, offers treatments and beauty essentials exclusively with ESPA, Jessica and Payot. A variety of treatments are available at the spa including massage, facials, dermaplaning, manicures, and pedicures, as well as its award-winning Heat and Ice experiences which include a hydrotherapy pool, caldarium, experience showers, ice cave and tepidarium.

The award-winning hotel is also home to a 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, steam room, salt sauna, jacuzzi, hair studio and first-class gym facilities.

Voting for the awards opens on 16 May and closes on 6 June.

For more information on the spa packages and facilities available at Whittlebury Spa, please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/spa

