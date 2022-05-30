Deadline extended: Get crafty for the Queen of Arts Platinum Jubilee Activity

The deadline for children and young people in Northamptonshire to display their creative skills and take part in the countywide Queen of Arts Jubilee Activity has been extended to Monday, 30th May 2022.

With the dual aims of including as many people as possible and having a minimal impact on the environment, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) are challenging everyone to up-cycle household items by decorating them in honour of Her Majesty.

WNC Chairman Cllr Ann Addison, said: “The possibilities are endless: old t-shirts, tea towels, old sheets, scrap wood, you’re limited only by your imagination.

“Instead of clicking on the internet to have some plastic bunting shipped around the world to be used once, make your own. Paint a picture, create a collage, express what the Queen means to you with a personalised t-shirt, hat or poster.

“Being Northamptonshire I expect we’ll see plenty of old shoes and boots given new life, and I really hope our embroiderers and lacemakers are already busy.

“And if you’re not creative with your hands, write a poem or a song.”

The councils will display all entries in a digital Jubilee exhibition which will tour the county’s libraries, starting in the west before moving on to the north.

North Northamptonshire Council’s Chair, Cllr Paul Bell said: “In rapidly changing times, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been an icon of stability and I hope this summer our street parties and events will be filled with colourful displays of what she means to them.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved and I look forward to seeing all the entries displayed at libraries across Northamptonshire.”

Judges will select their favourite entry and the winner will be invited to attend the Big Lunch at Delapre Abbey as a special guest on Sunday, 5 June. There will also be some arty prizes for runners up.

Please send a picture of your entry to queensjubilee@westnorthants.gov.uk and include your name, age and a couple of lines stating ‘what the Queen means to you’ by Monday 30th May 2022.