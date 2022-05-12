Cabinet and committees announcement set for next week

West Northamptonshire Council has set out its Leadership Team for the forthcoming year, ahead of its annual meeting next week.

At the meeting on Thursday (19 May 2022), the council will receive notification of Cabinet posts for 2022/23, as well as agreeing all other committee memberships.

The new Cabinet will see Councillor Jonathan Nunn continue as Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Strategy, with Councillor Adam Brown as Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure.

Cllr Dan Lister is set to take on the role of Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, taking on the reins from Councillor Lizzy Bowen who has driven forward the Council’s ambitious economic agenda during its first year as a new authority.

Other proposed Cabinet appointments for the year ahead are as follows:

Councillor Malcolm Longley – Cabinet Member for Finance

Councillor Phil Larratt – Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste

Councillor David Smith – Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Engagement, and Regulatory Services

Councillor Rebecca Breese – Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Built Environment & Rural Affairs

Councillor Matt Golby – Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Wellbeing, and Health Integration

Councillor Mike Hallam – Cabinet Member for HR & Corporate Services

Councillor Fiona Baker – Cabinet Member for Children, Families & Education

Commenting on the arrangement changes, Leader of the Council Jonathan Nunn, said: “I would like to thank Lizzy Bowen for the immense energy, drive and enthusiasm she has given to the economic and regeneration portfolio in our first year as a new council.

“She has played an instrumental role in the excellent progress we have been making in our plans towards improving and revitalising Northampton town centre and driving investment into our other towns and wider West Northants.

“Lizzy passes over a very robust portfolio to Dan, who was previously Assistant Cabinet Member for Education, supporting Cllr Baker’s role. I’m sure Dan will do us proud in continuing Lizzy’s great work while stamping his own mark.”

Councillor Lizzy Bowen said: “It has been a pleasure over the last year to work on these projects and see our plans take shape, but I’m stepping back to focus more on family and my personal life.

“I’d like to wish Dan all the best in his future role, I’ve no doubt he’ll do great things, based on the fantastic developments and exciting plans I know we have coming up.”

At next week’s meeting members will also consider committee memberships for 2022/23, with the following chairs proposed:

Councillor Rebecca Breese – Chair, Planning Policy Committee

Councillor Andrew Kilbride – Chair, Alcohol and Gambling Licensing Committee & Taxi and General Licensing Committee

Councillor Phil Bignell – Chair, Strategic Planning Committee

Councillor Ian McCord – Chair, Corporate Scrutiny Committee

Councillor Rosie Herring – Chair, People Scrutiny Committee

Councillor Dermot Bambridge – Chair, Place Scrutiny Committee

Councillor Jonathan Nunn – Chair, Senior Appointments Committee

Councillor Cecile Irving-Swift – Chair, Audit and Governance Committee

Councillor Suresh Patel – Chair, Democracy and Standards Committee

Councillor Kevin Parker – Chair, Daventry Area Planning Committee

Councillor Jamie Lane – Chair, Northampton Area Planning Committee

Councillor Stephen Clarke – Chair, South Northants Area Planning Committee

Councillor Malcolm Longley – Chair, Pensions Committee & Investment Sub Committee

You can view the full list of committee memberships and other reports to Annual Council on the website.