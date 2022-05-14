  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Art & Craft Festival added to the website - advertising here certainly brought people in to our Christmas Fair which was very successful."
- JE - Litchborough
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Now we are learning to live with COVID we must learn to live safely with it.

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 14th May 2022 10:19

Being up to date with our COVID vaccinations, is vitally important, as is being prepared to keep our loved ones, friends, and workmates safe by not exposing them to infections if we get them.
Now we are learning to live with COVID we must learn to live safely with it. This means that we should maintain the high levels of personal hygiene so important in containing the virus over the past two years and ensuring that we maintain our immunity as much as possible by keeping fit. 

Being up to date with our COVID vaccinations, is vitally important, as is being prepared to keep our loved ones, friends, and workmates safe by not exposing them to infections if we get them. 

Although the picture is now looking promising, we don’t know how it will play out later in the year especially if new variants of the virus appear and become widespread. We must look after the frail elderly in our communities, and others who are especially vulnerable to infection. 

This is why one of the former Test and Trace vans (which was used to take Lateral Flow Test kits out into the community) has been converted into a vaccination van. 

We’re delighted it’s now getting a new life as our ‘Mobile Vaccination and Wellbeing Unit’ and is now back travelling around North and West Northamptonshire as it did before. 

Public Health Northamptonshire has joined with Makewell to deliver vaccination sessions in the community at the van with no booking needed. 

Spring Boosters will also be available for those aged 75 or over and people aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system, who had their first booster at least three months ago.

 

Anyone aged 16 or over can also come along to get their first booster jabs. Children aged five and over can come along with their parent or guardian for first or second doses (consent from a parent or guardian is needed). 

The van is currently located at the Weston Favell Centre, in Wellingborough Road, Northampton up to and including Sunday 15 May. It will be there from 9am to 5pm Friday and Saturday and on Sunday 10am until 4pm.  

It will then move to Upper Mounts Car Park in Victoria Street, Northampton from Monday 16 May 2022 to Wednesday 18 May, from 9am to 5pm. 

Sessions at the van will then be available at Middleton Cheney Library from Thursday 19 May until Sunday 22 May from 9am to 5pm weekdays and Saturday and 10am until 4pm Sunday.   

Do please come along and get your COVID19 vaccinations at the van. It’s still the best defence against severe illness and hospitalisation for you and can also protect loved ones and friends.

 

For all locations where vaccinations are available and eligibility at each site visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies