Now we are learning to live with COVID we must learn to live safely with it.

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 14th May 2022 10:19



Now we are learning to live with COVID we must learn to live safely with it. This means that we should maintain the high levels of personal hygiene so important in containing the virus over the past two years and ensuring that we maintain our immunity as much as possible by keeping fit.



Being up to date with our COVID vaccinations, is vitally important, as is being prepared to keep our loved ones, friends, and workmates safe by not exposing them to infections if we get them.



Although the picture is now looking promising, we don’t know how it will play out later in the year especially if new variants of the virus appear and become widespread. We must look after the frail elderly in our communities, and others who are especially vulnerable to infection.



This is why one of the former Test and Trace vans (which was used to take Lateral Flow Test kits out into the community) has been converted into a vaccination van.



We’re delighted it’s now getting a new life as our ‘Mobile Vaccination and Wellbeing Unit’ and is now back travelling around North and West Northamptonshire as it did before.



Public Health Northamptonshire has joined with Makewell to deliver vaccination sessions in the community at the van with no booking needed.



Spring Boosters will also be available for those aged 75 or over and people aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system, who had their first booster at least three months ago.

Anyone aged 16 or over can also come along to get their first booster jabs. Children aged five and over can come along with their parent or guardian for first or second doses (consent from a parent or guardian is needed).



The van is currently located at the Weston Favell Centre, in Wellingborough Road, Northampton up to and including Sunday 15 May. It will be there from 9am to 5pm Friday and Saturday and on Sunday 10am until 4pm.



It will then move to Upper Mounts Car Park in Victoria Street, Northampton from Monday 16 May 2022 to Wednesday 18 May, from 9am to 5pm.



Sessions at the van will then be available at Middleton Cheney Library from Thursday 19 May until Sunday 22 May from 9am to 5pm weekdays and Saturday and 10am until 4pm Sunday.



Do please come along and get your COVID19 vaccinations at the van. It’s still the best defence against severe illness and hospitalisation for you and can also protect loved ones and friends.

For all locations where vaccinations are available and eligibility at each site visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine





