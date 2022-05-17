  • Bookmark this page

Referrals open now for the 16-18 Study Programme June intake

Author: NHS Trust Published: 17th May 2022 17:58

Young People in Northamptonshire are being encouraged to apply now for the next intake of the 16-18 Study Programme which starts in June. 

Aimed at youngsters who would normally be in years 12 and 13, the programme, based in Kettering supports young people into employment, apprenticeships, or further learning. 

The 16-18 Study Programme is suited to young people who feel that sixth form or college isn’t for them, as well as those for whom sixth form or college hasn’t worked out. 

The programme focuses on employability skills such as teamworking and communications, and English and Maths as well as help with CVs and applications. 

This is ideal for young people who need a helping hand with their next steps. It gives them the confidence and reassurance that their journey matters. Learners attend from 9-3 four days a week for 18 weeks, many progressing to work experience on one of the days in the later stages of the programme. 

Referrals are welcomed from parents, guardians, social workers, teachers, or anyone who thinks a youngster could benefit from the programme. Email studyprogramme@northnorthants.gov.uk or call 01536 535900. Young people can also self-refer. 

Councillor Matt Golby, Portfolio Holder for Adult Care, Wellbeing and Health Integration for West Northamptonshire Council says: “I am impressed with the way the course manages to focus on personal and social, as well as health needs. 

“While this is a service based in Kettering, young people from West Northamptonshire are welcome to apply if they feel able to travel to the location independently as financial support for bus travel is available”. 

Councillor Helen Harrison, Executive Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing for North Northamptonshire Council says: “I have visited the programme to see the work of this project first-hand. Learners benefit from the small group setting, a nurturing environment and individual support. 

“I can see why the service was recently awarded a Grade Two in its recent OFSTED inspection, staff are passionate about their work and support of the young people and delight in celebrating their growth.”

Now part of Northamptonshire Adult Learning, the programme was formerly run by Kettering Borough Council. 

Northamptonshire Adult Learning recently received a GOOD rating by OFSTED. The OFSTED report commented that “Leaders and tutors create a positive and caring culture across the various settings in which learners study.”

