Testimonials

"I like the look of the new layout in your newsletter. It's nice to select a picture and then read the article. Well done. Hope to see you soon. Sue"
- Sue Teckkam
Urgent appeal for Volunteer Drivers

Author: Brenda Woolf Published: 18th May 2022 09:01

Towcester Area Door to Door community transport service provides transport to medical and well-being related appointments for the elderly and disabled in the South Northants area.  The service is a lifeline for those struggling with mobility, helps them retain their independence, combats isolation and eases the stress of travel with a friendly and helpful face. 

 

As we emerge from the pandemic, the healthcare sector is trying to catch up and demand is back to normal with appointments now being offered over extended hours and at weekends.  Over the last couple of years, many of our older volunteers were shielding and some have not returned to volunteer driving. We urgently need more drivers in to meet demand and have sadly had to put membership on hold until more drivers are recruited.

 

We are hopeful that, with changes in working patterns, remote and flexible working, as well as a higher level of community spirit that the time is right to appeal for new, and possibly younger, volunteers to step forward to help their neighbours.  Could you be a volunteer driver??

 

Volunteers use their own car, there should be no additional charge for charitable work on insurance and all mileage is reimbursed. A commitment to a minimum of half a day a week is normally required. Our volunteers benefit from seeing the positive impact they have by helping our members and gain a real sense of purpose and value. 

 

If you would like to find out more about become a volunteer driver, please get in touch:

 

https://www.towcesterareadoor2door.com/

01327 810300

tadd@btconnect.com

