Walking Watling Street for Charity

Author: David Tarbun Published: 18th May 2022 10:20

Next week local Councillor and Deputy Mayor, David Tarbun is taking on the personal challenge of walking 120 miles of the ancient road, Watling Street to raise funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice. David chose the route due to the importance of Watling Street to Towcester and to highlight the historical significance of the ancient route.

David will be walking solo for 5 days (from the 25th to the 29th May 2022) from Canterbury, through London, St Albans and Dunstable, back to Towcester finishing at the top of Bury Mount. He will be posting updates on his journey on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/watlingstreetwalk) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/watlingstreetwalk).

David will be completing his journey on Sunday the 29th May at 4pm, walking down Watling Street from Towcester Racecourse, going up Castle Lane in the town centre and walking up to the top of Bury Mount. If anyone is around and wishes to welcome him back to the town it would be much appreciated.

David is helping current Mayor, Martin Johns, raise funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice. A cause close to both of their hearts. The hospice provides specialist palliative care service for South Northamptonshire. The hospice mostly relies on fundraising and donations to run.

To help David with his fundraising you can donate on his fundraising page on the link below:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davidtarbunwalkandrun

