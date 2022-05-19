NN12

Local News F1 Mercedes Preview Spanish Grand Prix Author: Bradley Lord Published: 19th May 2022 11:22 Formula One returns to Europe for Round 6 of the 2022 season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain and Brackley based F1 Mercedes preview the weekend. Toto Talks Spain

Fact File: Spanish Grand Prix

Stat Attack: Spain and Beyond



Fact File: Spanish Grand Prix Overtaking is a challenge in Spain. The pit straight is the only long one and is entered via a high-speed corner, where it is tough for cars to follow due to the dirty air, while the end of the straight isn't a particularly heavy braking zone either. The modifications to Turn 10 that debuted last year also haven't helped, as the corner is now taken at a faster speed and requires less braking.

However, the Spanish GP venue will be a good test of whether these new 2022 technical regulations have made the cars easier to follow each other and better for overtaking. We've seen promising signs so far, which may well help drivers to make moves.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is an ideal track for testing an F1 car, as it has a wide range of corner types and speeds, plus some long straights. Slow-speed corners like Turns 14 and 15 focus on mechanical grip, but high-speed sections such as Turns 3 and 9 test a car's aerodynamic grip.

Sector three is incredibly important and drivers can find a lot of lap time here in the slow corners. It can be rare for a driver to set three purple sectors at the circuit, because maximising grip and being faster in sector one will overheat the tyres for the crucial third sector.

Most of the track's low-speed turns are left-handers and most of the right-handers are taken at high speeds. So slightly different car set-ups can be used on the left and right-hand sides, and that track characteristic also means the left tyres wear out quicker, while the right tyres experience lower temperatures.

Turn 5 is one of the track's more unique corners, because drivers approach the corner differently depending on the session. The camber of the road drops at the apex, which unloads the inside-front tyre and increases the risk of lockups. Drivers will take a riskier, tighter line in Qualifying as it shortens the distance, but on a race stint, lockups can cause vibrations and damage the tyre, which could prompt an additional pit stop. So, they take a wider line to keep the load off the inside-front and reduce the potential of a lockup.

The wind at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya often changes direction during the day. Usually, we find there is a tailwind on the main straight in the morning, which produces a headwind into the high-speed turns. This helps provide better car stability. But then it tends to rotate in the opposite direction in the afternoon, giving drivers a tailwind into the fast corners and making the balance trickier.

23 of the 31 races that have taken place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have been won from pole, proving just how crucial Qualifying is.

Barcelona tends to be a higher-downforce track in terms of car set-up and wing level, so maximum speeds are towards the lower end of the list.

It has one of the longest runs from pole to the first braking zone of the season, with 579 metres before drivers hit the brakes for the opening sequence of corners.

Since we last raced in Barcelona in May 2021, the cars have changed drastically. This means the drivers are tackling corners at different speeds. For example, the long Turn 3 is now taken at 225 km/h, compared to 240 km/h in 2021. The fast Turn 9 is now a 250 km/h right-hander, whereas last year it was taken at around 265 km/h.

Barcelona was the scene of the first winter test of 2022. The cars have evolved significantly since then, so a lot of our learning and information from that opening test of the season needs to be reinterpreted, to see how it applies to the car we'll have there this weekend.





Stat Attack: Spain and Beyond



2022 Spanish Grand Prix Timetable



Session Local Time (CEST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice 1 (Friday) 14:00-15:00 13:00-14:00 14:00-15:00 Practice 2 (Friday) 17:00-18:00 16:00-17:00 17:00-18:00 Practice 3 (Saturday) 13:00-14:00 12:00-13:00 13:00-14:00 Qualifying (Saturday) 16:00-17:00 15:00-16:00 16:00-17:00 Race (Sunday) 15:00-16:00 14:00-16:00 15:00-16:00





Race Records - Mercedes F1 at the Spanish Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 13 7 14 9 17 4 5 Hamilton 15 6 10 6 9 5 1 Russell 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 MB Power 29 12 29 13 25 9 20





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Barcelona Pre-Season Track Session to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 2,172 11,259 35,816 102,250 86,880,000 Hamilton 1,058 5,488 17,476 49,752 42,320,000 Russell 1,114 5,770 18,340 52,498 44,560,000 MB Power 7,810 40,459 129,393 364,926 312,400,000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 254 124 266 135 250 94 58 80 Mercedes (Since 2010) 242 115 249 127 230 85 53 78 Hamilton 293 103 183 103 173 59 N/A N/A Russell 65 0 2 0 2 1 N/A N/A MB Power 524 212 546 220 435 191 90 117



Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.