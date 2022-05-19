A5 Rangers Towcester 10 mile TT on 18 May 202

Author: Chris Brown Published: 19th May 2022 15:12

Another great turnout for the 10 mile TT from Greens Norton last night.

The weather held off long enough for everyone to get home dry. One of our senior citizens, Pete Trotman, prevailed last night with a great time. But the younger generation are coming up fast with good legs and new bikes, but they’ve got their work cut out to overhaul Mr Trotman.

Four wheels and four legs had a slight impact on the speeds with cars and horses taking up some road space.

And welcome, and thank you to our new Marshal, Samantha Clarke.



Results below:-



1st Pete Trotman 27 mins 24 secs

2nd Ashley Gardner 27 mins 31 secs

3rd Carl Dillon 28 mins 37 secs

4th Philip Brittain 29 mins 41 secs

5th Mirek Rokita 30 mins 37 secs

6th Dave Stockley 32 mins 14 secs

7th Len Kirby 32 mins 16 secs

8th Murray Kirton 33 mins 25 secs

9th David Birch 33 mins 39 secs

10th Mick Pickering 34 mins 53 secs

