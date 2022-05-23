NN12

Local News Jubilee Weekend at the Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 23rd May 2022 11:13



Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee with a wide range of events and celebrations and is the perfect place to enjoy the long bank holiday weekend!

"Whether it's gourmet burgers, wood-fired pizzas or a hog roast to satisfy your appetite, live music to feed your soul, or coffee and cake in the garden, we all hope everyone gets to enjoy something here at the Mill during this Jubilee weekend," said John Evans, director of Towcester Mill Brewery. "Of course beer is going to feature highly on our agenda too! We will have our core beers on draught behind the bar and our brand new 4.8% abv London Porter which has been brewed specially in recognition of this landmark occasion. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone throughout the weekend and making it a celebration to remember."

THURSDAY 2 JUNE 2022

Tap Room and Bottle Shop opens at 12pm

Food from The Flavour Trailer with their gourmet burgers from 5pm FRIDAY 3 JUNE 2022

Tap Room and Bottle Shop opens at 12pm

World Cider Day - enjoy some delicious ciders from the bar or buy from the shop to take home and enjoy!

Food from Santina's Pizzas with their authentic wood-fired pizzas from 5pm

Antony Wolfson performing songs in the garden from 8pm SATURDAY 4 JUNE 2022

Tap Room and Bottle Shop opens at 12pm

National Cheese Day - come and try our cheese boxes and enjoy them in our garden - have one all to yourself or share if you dare!

Food from Brad's Banquets with his hog roast and BBQ from 5pm

The Blueprint Blues Brothers (pictured) from 9pm - tickets online from www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk £5pp SUNDAY 5 JUNE 2022

Tap Room and Bottle Shop opens at 12pm

Why not treat yourself to coffee and cake? Put your feet up, chill out and enjoy The Big Jubilee Lunch here in our gardens! www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk under What's On/Platinum Jubilee. More information and detail about the events can be found on the Mill's websiteunder What's On/Platinum Jubilee.