  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

""As residents of Towcester we have been using About My Area for some years now in order to find out what is going on in the local area. Advertising our Outside Catering business has simply added to ou..." more
- Sharon McMurray, Towcester Tearooms Outside Catering
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Jubilee Weekend at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 23rd May 2022 11:13
The Blueprint Blues Brothers will be part of the Mill's Jubilee celebrations on Saturday 4 June 2022The Blueprint Blues Brothers will be part of the Mill's Jubilee celebrations on Saturday 4 June 2022

Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee with a wide range of events and celebrations and is the perfect place to enjoy the long bank holiday weekend! 

"Whether it's gourmet burgers, wood-fired pizzas or a hog roast to satisfy your appetite, live music to feed your soul, or coffee and cake in the garden, we all hope everyone gets to enjoy something here at the Mill during this Jubilee weekend," said John Evans, director of Towcester Mill Brewery. "Of course beer is going to feature highly on our agenda too! We will have our core beers on draught behind the bar and our brand new 4.8% abv London Porter which has been brewed specially in recognition of this landmark occasion. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone throughout the weekend and making it a celebration to remember."

THURSDAY 2 JUNE 2022
  • Tap Room and Bottle Shop opens at 12pm
  • Food from The Flavour Trailer with their gourmet burgers from 5pm
FRIDAY 3 JUNE 2022
  • Tap Room and Bottle Shop opens at 12pm
  • World Cider Day - enjoy some delicious ciders from the bar or buy from the shop to take home and enjoy!
  • Food from Santina's Pizzas with their authentic wood-fired pizzas from 5pm
  • Antony Wolfson performing songs in the garden from 8pm
SATURDAY 4 JUNE 2022
  • Tap Room and Bottle Shop opens at 12pm
  • National Cheese Day - come and try our cheese boxes and enjoy them in our garden - have one all to yourself or share if you dare!
  • Food from Brad's Banquets with his hog roast and BBQ from 5pm
  • The Blueprint Blues Brothers (pictured) from 9pm - tickets online from www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk £5pp
SUNDAY 5 JUNE 2022
  • Tap Room and Bottle Shop opens at 12pm
  • Why not treat yourself to coffee and cake? Put your feet up, chill out and enjoy The Big Jubilee Lunch here in our gardens!
More information and detail about the events can be found on the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk under What's On/Platinum Jubilee.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies