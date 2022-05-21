  • Bookmark this page

Covid continues downward trend in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 21st May 2022 08:55

As you will no doubt know we have moved away from the emergency response stage of the COVID-19 pandemic and are now into the Living Safely with COVID phase.   

Although we continue to see a downward trend in Northamptonshire, which is great news, COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, so we still need to continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, loved ones, friends, and colleagues. 

Thankfully the simplest measures can make a huge difference - washing hands regularly, ventilating homes and office spaces regularly, wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated. Vitally important is not mixing with others if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, particularly if you have tested positive. 

Anyone can still get COVID-19, as was shown earlier this week by the former Chief Medical Officer Sir Jonathan Van Tan catching the virus. As a result, he missed out on attending his knighthood ceremony, as he was doing the right thing and isolating after testing positive. 

A popular face at the Downing Street press conferences during the emergency response phase of the pandemic, he could often be seen alongside Sir Chris Whitty, and became known for his no nonsense health explanations using football and other similar metaphors. 

The irony of his catching COVID-19 certainly wasn’t lost on us as his knighthood honour was for services to public health! 

However, it perfectly illustrates the responsibility to continue to isolate with COVID-19. Anyone is at risk of passing the virus on to others, though those who are vaccinated are less likely to have as high a viral load as those who are unvaccinated. Please follow his example and don’t risk passing the virus on to others. 

Thankfully Sir Van Tan is on the mend, having benefitted himself from the national vaccination programme which has ensured as many people as possible are protected. 

Northamptonshire operates an ‘evergreen offer’ which means that even if you have not had a COVID-19 vaccine, or have missed out on doses, you can still get a jab. It’s not too late to get your first, second or booster doses.   

Book an appointment here  or visit selected local drop-in services: Local drop-in services These drop ins include our vaccination van, which next week will be visiting Corby and Wellingborough. 

You can also call 119 to arrange a jab at a centre local to you.

 

