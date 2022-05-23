More Homes for Ukraine sponsors needed in West Northants

West Northamptonshire Council is seeking more sponsors to support families and individuals fleeing the war in Ukraine.

One of the primary requirements is for accommodation to host those whose initial sponsorship didn’t work out for a variety of reasons.

The Government’s original plea for sponsors was made several months ago and many people’s circumstances might now have changed.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said: “There might well be people who were not in a position to offer accommodation at the time of the original appeal who might now be able to help.

“There might also be people who signed up at that time and were not matched with refugees, and we’d like to hear from any who would still like to do their bit.

“West Northamptonshire is an incredibly welcoming place, with many wonderful people who are willing to support those in need.

“We’re extremely grateful for all of the help so far from the more than 250 sponsors who have come forward, yet we could do with some additional help.

“This is certainly not something to go into lightly; welcoming people you don’t know into your home can be challenging, though it can also be exceedingly rewarding.”

The £350 per month thank-you payment is still on offer for sponsors who are successfully matched to Ukrainian guests.

We need some basic information to begin the process including:

Name

Address

Who they would be able to accommodate (a family with children/couple/single female/single male)

What accommodation they have available (including size and number of bedrooms)

Contact details

An indication of whether you have already registered your interest in becoming a sponsor on the government website.