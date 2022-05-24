Levelling up bill to boost Towcester

Author: Craig Bees Published: 24th May 2022 10:06

Proposed legislation good for Towcester

You may have heard about the Government’s flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill which aims to let local authorities double council tax on empty and second homes as well as imposing local design codes for developers.

When the Bill was announced in the Queen’s Speech recently, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said “We must level up the UK, spread prosperity and opportunity to make sure everyone can share in our nation’s success and this Bill puts in place the reforms we need to achieve that.

“It will enable every part of England which wants a London-style mayor to have one and it empowers local people, not the big developers, to take back control of regeneration in their community.

“It shifts power out of Whitehall by giving local leaders the powers they need to tackle the blight of empty shops on high streets and to regenerate their communities - by far the best placed people to level up communities are the people who live there.”

Strong words I think you will agree but what will it mean for Towcester? Here with a rundown of what could happen to our town if the Bill is passed.

Local plans: the way in which councils set the vision for future development in their area and decide whether to give planning permission will gain stronger legal weight and be made simpler to produce. Communities will have a major say in these plans giving them more opportunity to shape what happens in their areas. Currently 61% of councils do not have an up-to-date local plan, leaving communities exposed to development on which they haven’t had a meaningful say.

This will include the following: a digitised planning system making plans and planning applications fully available on your smartphone; stronger protections for the environment in local plans, empowering councils to make better use of brownfield land and protect precious greenbelt land; local design codes will be made mandatory so that developers have to respect styles drawn up and favoured locally (from the layout or materials used, to how it provides green space).

Other property related measures include giving local leaders the powers to regenerate their communities and transform high streets and town centres

This includes new powers for local leaders to run Towcester high street rental auctions, where they can auction off tenancies in shops that have been vacant for over a year.

Councils will also be able to double council tax on empty and second homes, ensuring everyone pays a fair share towards local services and boost levelling up.

The ‘al-fresco dining revolution’ will be made permanent, aiming to help inject new life into the high street through a sustainable process for communities, businesses and local authorities, making it permanently cheaper and quicker to get a licence for outdoor dining.

A new, locally set infrastructure levy, charged on the final value of property when it is sold, will replace much of the broken S106 payments system. This will see the big developers contribute far more of the money they make from development towards building better local roads, rail, schools, hospitals and more affordable housing.

The proposed legislation will make it easier for councils to regenerate their town centres through Compulsory Purchase Orders, making the process quicker and easier to use.

All in all an exciting set of proposals that has the potential to transform our town - watch this space.

Until next time.

Craig Bees

