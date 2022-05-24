Whittlebury Park launches two new spa packages to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Whittlebury Park, a four-star hotel and spa resort nestled in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside, is launching two new spa packages available throughout June in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Jubilee Spa Day starts from just £149 per person while the Jubilee Royal Retreat starts from just £179 per person.

Both packages include a relaxing and rejuvenating 50-minute Platinum Soothe and Glow Treatment in Whittlebury Spa, which has recently been named as a finalist in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2022, and combines a back, neck and shoulder massage with an express facial. This is followed by a delicious two-course buffet lunch including a celebratory cupcake and glass of fizz for guests arriving on June 3 to June 5, as well as full use of the spa’s award-winning Heat and Ice Experiences including a hydrotherapy pool, caldarium, experience showers, ice cave and tepidarium.

Guests making the most of the Jubilee Royal Retreat, which begins at 10am, will also enjoy a three-course evening meal in Astons restaurant, which serves a mix of classic and contemporary cuisine complimented by a selection of fine wines from around the world, as well as an overnight stay in a classic room and breakfast the following morning.

Guests enjoying the Jubilee Spa Day, which begins at 8.30am, will also have full use of the hotel’s first-class leisure facilities including a state-of-the-art gym, 19-metre swimming pool with bubble jets, salt sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, and Body & Mind Studio.

Whittlebury Park’s central location means there is lots for guests to do throughout June. The world-renowned Silverstone Circuit is just a nine-minute drive from the hotel, while both Woburn Safari Park and Bicester Village – a luxury shopping hotspot - can both be reached within 30-minutes. The hotel is less than a 50-minute drive from the historic Blenheim Palace and, for guests looking for activities with a more regal connection, the iconic Warwick Castle, backdrop to both the War of the Roses and the English Civil War, is just over a 45-minute drive away.

Northamptonshire itself is also hosting a spectacular Jubilee Pageant in the town centre on June 4, which is less than a 25-minute drive from Whittlebury Park. The pageant, which runs from 11am until 1pm, begins on Abington Street before ending in Market Square where a celebration service will take place. Military and emergency services personnel, youth and community groups, and businesses from across Northamptonshire will all take part in the fun-filled street parade.

Whittlebury Park, which is also home to a 36-hole championship golf course, is just a 10-minute drive from the M1, only one hour away from London and on the doorstep of Stowe, Oxford, Stratford-upon-Avon and Milton Keynes. It makes a stay at the multi-award-winning resort a convenient and accessible break.

