Towcester Platinum Jubilee Fayre

The Platinum Jubilee Weekend is an extended bank holiday and runs from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June 2022. The four days of celebrations will include public and community events and provide an opportunity for people and communities throughout the United Kingdom to come together and celebrate the historic milestone.

On 6th February 2022, Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service, having acceded to the throne when Her Majesty was 25 years old.

TOWCESTER PLATINUM JUBILEE EVENTS PROGRAMME 2022

The Towcester Platinum Jubilee Committee, led by the Rotary Club of Towcester, are coordinating celebration activities across Towcester. The main event will be a family-friendly and fun community event, organised by a collaboration of local voluntary organisations, on the Towcester Recreation Ground. If you would like to volunteer to help, please contact us. To be a stallholder, please complete this application form.

THURSDAY 2nd JUNE: 9:45pm Jubilee Beacon, Towcester Town Hall

The Jubilee Beacons is one of the official events of the Platinum Jubilee. A beacon chain across the UK and Commonwealth, once used as a tool for communication, has now become a symbol of unity across towns, borders, countries and continents. A 'virtual' beacon will be displayed in the windows of Towcester Town Hall from 9:45pm and is best viewed from the Market Square.

SATURDAY 4 JUNE: TOWCESTER PLATINUM JUBILEE FAYRE

11am - 5pm Towcester Recreation Ground, Islington Road, NN12 6AU

Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy entertainment from young musicians, all-ladies choir, Songbirds and Towcester Studio Band, as well as family-friendly fun activities, including Duck Races on Silverstone Brook, competitions, dog show, vehicle displays and stalls from local businesses and organisations. We also have food and drinks traders, including Tony's Ice Cream Van. See you there!

SUNDAY 5th JUNE: The Big Jubilee Lunch Residential Street Parties

OTHER JUBILEE ACTIVITIES:

Towcester Mill Brewery have launched a celebratory ale named 'London Porter' and will be on site at the Fayre. They are hosting a Blues Brothers tribute act at the Mill on Saturday night 9-11pm. Tickets £5 available from the Mill or from www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk

Towcester Library are running a Jubilee-themed quiz throughout May and are promoting The Big Jubilee Read. They are hosting a Jubilee-themed arts & crafts session 2-4pm on Tuesday 31st May. If you have any Royal memorabilia, they would love to display these in the cabinets for everyone to see.

Towcester Museum will have free entry throughout the bank holiday weekend with a crown making craft session on the morning of the Fayre.

Renew169 Wellbeing Café are hosting a Royal Afternoon Tea on Monday 6th June. There will be three sittings and booking is required. £5 per person. Call into the cafe to book in advance.

Towcester Evening WI is displaying Diamond Jubilee memories from 2012 in the window of Renew169 Wellbeing Café.

Pick up a Jubilee Alphabet Trail quiz sheet at the Fayre and see how many letters you can find around town and solve the anagram. Submit your entries to the Town Hall by 12th June to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Look out for Jubilee themed Window Displays throughout the town. The Town Mayor will be judging the best, so be sure to let him know which are your favourites!

Are you planning a street party or Jubilee event? Let us know.

Brook House Care Home is having its own Jubilee Street Party on Thursday 2nd June at 12.30 til 2pm. This is being held at the front of Brook House. All members of the community are welcome to join in, and to bring a small plate of food to share.

If you need help in getting started with your street party please visit The Big Jubilee Lunch | Eden Project Communities website. You can also view advice on holding a street party on the Gov website. If you are unable to organise a street party where you live, there are lots of open spaces within Towcester that you, your family and friends can have a Jubilee Picnic in the Park.

Free Party Packs

Once you have signed up to The Big Jubilee Lunch, you will receive an information pack full of ideas, inspiration and tips to help you get started. This contains party invitations, posters, recipes, games, crafts, stickers and more.

Resources for the Platinum Jubilee

The Official Platinum Jubilee Emblem - Click to download

The official emblem is available for download immediately, free of charge. It is available for use for all activities associated with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations including community and national events, publications, social media, retail and merchandising. A set of guidelines for its use is also available.

