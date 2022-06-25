2022 ARMED FORCES DAY (AFD) - calling all Veterans, Reservists and Serving personnel

Author: David Reed Published: 25th May 2022 09:32

This year it will be on Saturday 25th June 2022. However, events to celebrate it can take place from 1 week before until 1 week after.

We have always held a ceremony outside the Town Hall but in terms of numbers it has always been relatively low key. This year we want to make more of showing our appreciation of what our Armed Forces, current and past, have given in serving our country.

The Midsummer Music Festival (MMF) takes place the weekend before, Friday – Sunday 17th – 19th June. The Towcester Branch of the RBL are hosting an event in the Town Hall during the afternoon of the 18th, from 3pm until 5pm, for Service personnel and their families. Refreshments will be provided in the form of an Afternoon Tea, by Food for Heroes, for which we are very grateful, and we will have the Studio Band to play.

The actual timings on the afternoon are as follows:





3.00pm - 3.30pm Afternoon Tea will be served

3.30pm - 3.55pm Studio Band will perform

4.00pm - 4.15pm AFD Flag will be unfurled on Town Hall flag pole, including Last Post, etc and some words from local Clergy

4.15pm - 5.00pm Return to Town Hall for more tea and chat.





We will be offering free Programmes for the Midsummer Music Festival (MMF) to all participants, but because the full MMF programme covers all the events from Friday lunchtime until Sunday tea time, you will need to contact me in advance so I can make appropriate arrangements to enable you to take the fullest advantage of the programme, which acts as a roving entry ticket. This will also help with regard to getting the right numbers for the refreshments on the Saturday afternoon.





Please contact me, David Reed, by email no later than Monday 13th June to advise me that you will be attending and I also need you to tell me how many guests you are bringing.





Best regards





David Reed

Towcester Branch

Royal British Legion





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.