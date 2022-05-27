Towcester Centre for Leisure ukactive Award Finalists

Author: Cathy Metcalfe Published: 27th May 2022 09:25

Towcester Centre for Leisure, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, has been selected as a finalist for the Regional and National Club/Centre of the Year category as part of the ukactive Awards.

This category is open to any UK based club or centre that has been operating for at least 12 months by 31 December 2021. The centre opened in July 1992 with the interests of the community at its core, providing the opportunity to exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle in a safe environment.

The centre has been recognised for its post-Covid-19 recovery with a focus on the degree to which it meets the needs of its customers, staff and the local community. Through lockdowns it engaged with the community through different platforms, setting challenges against the fitness team and running online classes and home workouts to encourage them to keep active. To engage the team, video calls were held to prepare them for their return and support them through the uncertain time.

The centre took the opportunity to complete extensive refurbishments during the Covid-19 closure. Vast improvements were made, including the addition of a state of the art yoga studio, increased gym space with a functional training area and improved changing, and shower facilities.

Towcester Centre for Leisure is located on the outskirts of the historic town and boasts a 25m competition and wave pool, flume, 70+ station gym, spin studio, fitness studio with 60+ classes a week, sports hall, and a newly refurbished 3G pitch.

Following the initial written submission from Parkwood Leisure, the centre then underwent a customer insight survey and will now undergo a series of mystery shops and digital reviews over the next few weeks. The regional winners and overall National winner will then be announced at the ukactive Awards Ceremony on Thursday 30 June 2022 at the ICC in Birmingham.

“We are honoured to have been selected as a finalist for the Regional and National Club/Centre of the Year category. It’s an achievement to have been shortlisted from such a strong field of entries. I'm incredibly proud of the entire team’s hard work to make our customer experience as excellent as possible, and of our loyal family of members and visitors who we welcome daily into our centre.” - Sam Jordan, Centre Manager, Towcester Centre for Leisure.

