Get your neighbourhood Clean for the Queen

Communities across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to get their neighbourhoods clean for the Queen in readiness for the many street parties taking place across the long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations from 2-5 June 2022.

Litter picking kits, which include litter pickers, sacks and bag hoops are available to borrow from West Northamptonshire Council, along with a step-by-step guide to help plan a safe and effective litter pick.

Anyone wishing to borrow a litter picking kit can find out more information on the council’s website, email litter.champions@westnorthants.gov.uk or call 0300 126 7000. All sacks of litter collected from public land will be picked up by the council.

Councillor Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste, said: “Over 100 neighbourhoods across West Northants are planning to hold street parties across the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, so this is an ideal time to organise a litter pick and make sure that your street or area is looking its best for the celebrations.

“We really appreciate the great work of volunteers and groups such as the Litter Wombles who keep their communities clean and tidy and we want to do all we can to support their excellent work, as well as encourage other groups to join in.”

West Northamptonshire Council has developed a litter charter to ensure a coordinated approach to tackling litter across the whole council area and is working with Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District and Northampton Town Council to deliver long term anti-littering initiatives.