Local News Keep handwashing up to keep Covid away in Northants Author: Caroline Published: 27th May 2022 20:20 Now we are in the Living Safely with COVID-19 part of the pandemic we will be using these regular briefings going forwards to inform you about some of the services and initiatives run by Public Health Northamptonshire you may not be aware of.



Unfortunately, it is expected that there will be a resurgence of COVID-19 in the Autumn and Winter of this year. So now, and the coming months, are vitally important to use as preparation time. As Directors of Public Health, we want to ensure you, our Northamptonshire population, reach that point in the year as healthy and protected as you can possibly be.



Public Health is for the past, the present and the future. It has its roots in the sanitation systems introduced in big cities such as Liverpool, a measure which enabled infectious diseases such as Typhus and Cholera to be controlled, with countless lives saved and extended.



Nowadays clean water is something we perhaps take for granted. However, handwashing is still a vital public health intervention to help prevent the spread of illness.



Although COVID-19 cases in Northamptonshire are decreasing, it’s important to not let those high standards of hygiene slip. Handwashing has already served the residents of North and West Northamptonshire well during the COVID-19 pandemic so far. We are pretty sure that never before has Happy Birthday been sung so often at sinks across Northamptonshire!



Hands are the gateway viruses use to enter your body, for example if you touch a contaminated surface and then proceed to touch your eyes, nose or mouth (something which we do unconsciously multiple times a day as its human nature). That leaves us open to not just COVID-19 but also other bacteria and viruses, particularly as we often touch food with our hands.



For many in Northamptonshire food will play an important part in celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee with families, friends, and communities, so to protect ourselves and others it’s important to wash thoroughly and regularly.



The simplest, most effective way is to simply wash them thoroughly with soap using running water before drying them. In doing so you can reduce the chances of getting sick from bacteria or viruses.



Enjoy the celebrations.