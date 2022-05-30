  • Bookmark this page

Time to go fishing!

Author: John Newman Published: 30th May 2022 08:26
SUMMER is here and it's time to get the fishing rods out – AND to get your club card passport to the best that Towcester & District has to offer.

And it has a lot – especially for those who like their fishing in away from it all, peaceful, countryside settings. 

ASTWELL MILL, near Wappenham and pretty as a picture, is a premier Tench fishery which has produced fish to 7lb+ – along with good Roach, Rudd, Bream, Pike and a few Crucians.

SILVER LAKE, a mile or so from Astwell, is our Carp water with fish topping 20lb, Roach of 2lb+, Bream, big Perch, a few Orfe and even a Barbel or two. And then there is our canal fishing and some on the Tove.

Over the past couple of years TDAA has spent thousands of pounds, and a lot of volunteer hours, improving its stillwaters to make them better than ever value. 

Hundreds of extra Tench – some up to 4lb – have been added to Astwell Mill (traditional close season) with scores of Carp, some to almost 10lb, added to Silver Lake's existing stocks.

The money for those fish came from club funds, donations from the owners of the waters...and £1,500 of member donations! Then, thanks to Environment Agency grants, there has been a whole raft of access and habitat improvements. 


2022-2023 membership is available NOW and valid through to June 15 next year. 

Our ticket prices remain at £35 for adults, £25 for veterans (aged 65 and above) and registered disabled, £10 for juniors aged 13-16 inclusive. It's free for those under 13, but they must be accompanied by a responsible adult (someone of 17 or over).

For online applications visit www.t-daa.uk http://www.t-daa.uk  (PayPal and major credit/debit cards, plus £1 for postage).

Or buy by post via the Membership Secretary John Newman, 27 Simons Walk Pattishall NN12 8NX...or buy from: West End Garage, Silverstone; Weals Motoring, Towcester; Gilders, Carpin Capers and Angling Direct, Northampton; GoneFishin and Willards, New Bradwell; 

Heyford Fisheries at Nether Heyford.

For more about what TDAA has to offer, including stocking and catch pictures, please see our website http://www.t-daa.uk and Facebook pages.
