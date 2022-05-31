Whittlebury Park unveils new menu at award-winning Murrays restaurant

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 31st May 2022 10:10

The menu was curated by Head Chef, Harvey Lockwood, who trained under Michelin-starred chefs Daniel Galmiche and John Campbell and who led Murrays to its third AA Rosette in October 2020 – one of only two restaurants in Northamptonshire to hold the accolade which recognises food quality excellence across the UK.

Whittlebury Park, a four-star hotel in the rolling Northamptonshire countryside, has unveiled a new food and beverage menu at its award-winning Murrays restaurant. With summer approaching, the menu is designed to introduce guests to seasonal variations within its dishes and give them the opportunity to experience the latest blends of new and inspiring flavours.

The menu is available from June and includes both a six-course tasting menu and an à la carte menu. It offers guests delicious dishes such as Lerwick line caught haddock with Evesham peas, Warwickshire dill and nine-year-aged balsamic, as well as White Lakes ricotta ravioli with Leamington Spa sorrel, Staffordshire courgette and pine nut. Starters include delicacies such as wild shot wood pigeon with Bedfordshire allium and hazelnut, and Cornish sardine fillet with Peterborough tomato and brioche. Delights including strawberry and cream souffle with Oxfordshire strawberry and Wells Farm cream or passion fruit meringue pie are available for dessert.

Guests making the most of the tasting menu can also enjoy a selection of wine carefully chosen to complement each dish. This includes Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc, 2020, from Marlborough, New Zealand, The Crusher Pinot Noir, 2018, from Clarksburg, California, and Altadonna Chianti Classico DOCG, 2019, from Toscana, Italy.

The menu was curated by Head Chef, Harvey Lockwood, who trained under Michelin-starred chefs Daniel Galmiche and John Campbell and who led Murrays to its third AA Rosette in October 2020 – one of only two restaurants in Northamptonshire to hold the accolade which recognises food quality excellence across the UK.

Harvey said: “Creating new and unique flavour combinations to excite and delight our guests at Murrays is a passion and I’m proud of the imagination, skill, and hard work we put into perfecting every dish. I can’t wait for guests to try the new menu and discover the inspiring new tastes that will make their visit to Murrays truly unforgettable.”

The fine-dining restaurant uses only the finest, carefully sourced, quality ingredients in its dishes with priority given to seasonal and local produce. Harvey works closely with Northamptonshire farms and suppliers to showcase a modern British menu which strikes the perfect balance between classical-based cookery and contemporary twists and touches with an international influence.

The tasting menu is priced at £75 per person, with wine flights available for an additional £42 per person, while the à la carte menu is priced at £60 per person for three courses.

As well as Murrays, Whittlebury Park is also home to the luxurious Whittlebury Spa, which was recently named as a finalist in the Good Spa Guide Awards 2022, and a 36-hole championship golf course.

For more information or to book a table, please visit:

https://www.whittlebury.com/dining/murrays

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.