Nearly 130 road closures begin Thursday as West Northamptonshire prepares to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

129 neighbourhoods will be closed over the four-day Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend as communities across West Northamptonshire celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service to the nation.

From Willow Green, Old Stratford on the southern edge of West Northamptonshire, to School Lane, Naseby in the north, communities across the area will be wrapping their lampposts in bunting and putting out tables and chairs to enjoy the celebration with their neighbours.

Cllr André González De Savage, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council said: “It can be very easy sometimes to overlook the power of symbols. But in the post-war years we have seen a pace of change which few societies have ever experienced, and Her Majesty has been a constant symbol of duty, honour, and good grace.

“Now, more than ever I think we need to come together to celebrate those shared ideals."

Leading the way is the county town with more than 30 road closures in Northampton, followed by Brackley with 17 and Daventry with nine.

https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/roads-and-paths/jubilee-road-closures. Anyone needing to travel locally during the Jubilee weekend can view the full list of closure on the WNC website -

Other highlights of the celebration in West Northants include: the lighting of Jubilee Beacons on Thursday, the Jubilee Pageant through Northampton on Saturday, and the Big Lunch at Delapre Park on Sunday.