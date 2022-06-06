NN12

Local News Whats on at the Mill in June 2022 Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 6th June 2022 08:10 The summer is coming! And Towcester Mill Brewery is gearing up for what is one of its busiest months of the year, with live music, food festivals and live comedy all featuring on its events calendar.

"This time of year our garden really comes into its own," said director, John Evans, "assuming of course that we have good weather! If the sun's out then we can offer plenty of opportunities for al fresco drinking, whether it's hot or cold drinks, packets of crisps, cakes or even our cheese boxes. We also have more live music this month than any other, with our Jubilee weekend tribute act kicking off the month, culminating in the Midsummer Music extravaganza which we are so looking forward to!"



Here's a quick glance as to what's coming up at the Mill this June:

Tuesday 7 June - Quiz Night with Ross

Thursday 9 June - Open Mic with Lewis

Saturday 11 & 12 June - Towcester Food Festival

Sunday 12 June - Folk at the Mill

Friday 17 June - Midsummer Music

Saturday 18 June - Midsummer Music

Sunday 19 June - Midsummer Music + Summer Craft Fayre

Thursday 30 June - Live Comedy with Roger Monkhouse & Matt Richardson www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.

PLUS the Mill has food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website

PLUS the Mill has food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website

Cheers to a warm and sunny month!