National changes to bus lane enforcement to affect West Northamptonshire

Fines for the illegal use of bus lanes are set to increase from £60 to £70 as part of a change in national legislation, introduced by Government from this week.

The increase, from May 31 2022, affects all council areas (including West Northamptonshire) which issue Penalty Charge Notices for the contravention of traffic regulations in bus lanes.

Additionally, the initial period during which the payment of fines is discounted has increased from 14 days to 21 days.

Both changes bring the rules regarding bus lane contraventions into line with legislation regarding civil parking enforcement.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for transport, highways and environment, said: "As a local authority we are obliged to comply with the rules nationally, but we welcome the extended discount period, people are busy and this gives them a better chance of not missing out on the discount, especially now it’s the same regime as postal parking fines.

"But we have to remember bus lanes are there to reduce congestion and encourage people on to greener and more sustainable forms of transport. So, the best way to beat the traffic and avoid fines is to use the bus."