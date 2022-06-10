Towcester Farmers Market Updated

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th June 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date. The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 10th June 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date.

There are new stalls attending the market this month, with a soap stall and a jewellery stall both expected to join the regular stall holders, giving the market more of an artisan feel these days. This is due to the loss of our burger and sausage seller, along with a couple of other stall holders.





We continue to look for more stalls too, adding to the variety and range of products available at our market.





The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month. We plan to advertise on Whatsapp soon too.

Although there are no longer Covid specific restrictions in place, we still ask visitor to observe sensible precautions, and respect other peoples actions and choices with regards to any Covid measures.

nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647. For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, ator on 01327 352647.

