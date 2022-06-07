Scammers target new homeowners warning

Author: Craig Bees Published: 7th June 2022 09:16

HMRC alert for new homeowners

Worrying news from the HMRC that new homeowners are being warned about cold calls from scammers advising them to make speculated stamp duty refund claims.

The warning comes after HMRC said a recent spate of stamp duty refund claims failed to meet very specific criteria. Rogue tax agents have been known to call new property owners after finding them through Land Registry records and property search websites, promising money back on ‘unknowingly overpaid’ stamp duty.

A recent HMRC analysis suggests that up to a third of claims for ‘multiple dwelling relief’ refunds were incorrect. HMRC do raise enquiries on these claims, but sometimes that is after the agent has taken their fee, leaving the homeowner to pick up the difference.

Incorrect refund claims must be repaid-with interest, with some potentially facing penalties as well.

In a recent example, a letter from a rogue agent suggested a homeowner may have overpaid £60,000 of Stamp Duty. The agent claimed the home could be designated as two properties, despite it clearly being one.

Another false submission claimed that a bedroom could be a separate dwelling and in line for claiming ‘multiple dwellings relief’ because it had an en-suite and a built-in wardrobe which could be a kitchen if you added a microwave and a kettle.

Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill: lots of feedback from you after my last column about the Government’s flagship Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill - thank you for your emails.

A lot of you think, provided the Bill goes through (and it should), that the action will boost Towcester, especially the town centre which has seen an increasing number of empty shop buildings recently including several banks.

We will watch this space with interest.

Until next time.

Craig Bees

