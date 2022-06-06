West Northamptonshire comes together for a right Royal celebration

The festivities got underway on Thursday evening, when the Northampton Lift Tower was lit up in red, white and blue as part of a national event which also saw a number of other beacons simultaneously lit around West Northants, including in Brackley and Towcester.

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy a bank holiday weekend of events and activities as communities across West Northamptonshire celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

From beacon lighting ceremonies to the countywide pageant, the Big Lunch at Delapré Abbey and the hundreds of street parties and community get-togethers that took place in honour of her Majesty, it was a weekend to remember.

On Saturday the crowds turned out for a spectacular countywide pageant, which saw military and emergency services personnel, youth and community groups and businesses from across Northamptonshire parade through Northampton town centre.

Then on Sunday hundreds of people braved the damp conditions to attend The Big Lunch at Delapré Abbey, enjoying picnics and a range of live music, performances, activities and stalls.

Visitors to the free event were also treated to a special performance from local dance troupe Born To Perform, fresh from wowing the judges and the nation on their run to the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent.

They were joined by a range of community acts celebrating the best of West Northants including African dance from the Power of the Mind Network, Step By Step dance school, Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust, the Queen Eleanor and Real Soul choirs, African Youth Arise and The Masque Theatre.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council said: "It has been a wonderful weekend across the whole country but especially Northamptonshire. With so many local street parties and some really big events taking place, it really has been a true celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It was great to see thousands of people turn out to enjoy the celebrations across a spectacular bank holiday weekend."

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive of Delapré Abbey said: "It was great to see so many members of the community come out to connect and enjoy what has been a wonderful Jubilee weekend. I would like to say a big thank you to all the organisations who came along to perform or support the Big Lunch and it was great to see the grounds of Delapré filled with members of our community and used in such a great way. Thank you also to the rain for holding off!"

