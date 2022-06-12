Towcester Food Festival Returns

Author: Crispin Slee Published: 7th June 2022 10:31

Towcester Food Festival takes place at Towcester Racecourse this weekend on Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12 2022, opening at 10am on each day. Parking is free.

Towcester Food Festival – the area’s biggest, summertime, gastronomic extravaganza – returns to a fanfare this weekend.



The show is a celebration of artisan food and drink and boasts over 60 stall holders, many of them local to Northamptonshire.



As well as the stalls, there are outdoor bars selling local ale and cider, a street food market hosted by Bite Street NN, chef demos, cheese masterclasses and kids cookery.



Founder Crispin Slee said: “We literally cannot wait to throw the doors open again and welcome everyone back to the festival.



“Tickets are flying and it looks like the weather might be kind which would be a real bonus.



“It’s just so good to be back. Summer in Towcester just isn’t the same without the food festival.”



The event was put on hold for two years during the pandemic but the organisers are delighted to be staging the annual event again.



Founder Crispin Slee said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Towcester Racecourse once more for the highlight of the culinary calendar.



“The show is a bit smaller than it has been in previous years because many producers disappeared during the pandemic but there’s still plenty to sink your teeth into.”



Stalls ring the racecourse in large, open-fronted marquees and in the centre of the show is a live music lawn. There is jazz each morning and acoustic music in the afternoons with a performance by Towcester Rock Choir on Sunday afternoon.



Discount advance tickets are on sale until Friday. Please visit: www.towcesterfoodfestival.co.uk for more information.

