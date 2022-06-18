2022 Armed Forces Day

Author: David Reed Published: 7th June 2022 16:50

2022 ARMED FORCES DAY (AFD) - calling all Veterans, Reservists and Serving personnel and their supporters







We are showing our support of all people who have served in any capacity on Saturday 18th June 2022.





At 4pm the short service to commemorate the Armed Forces will be held at the front of the Town Hall.







For those who have served, there is the opportunity to join us with their partners for free tea and refreshments in the Town Hall from 3pm.



The actual timings on the afternoon are as follows:





3.00pm - 3.30pm Afternoon Tea will be served

3.30pm - 3.55pm Towcester Studio Band will perform

4.00pm - 4.15pm AFD Flag will be unfurled on Town Hall flag pole, including Last Post, etc and some words from Reverend Paula

4.15pm - 5.00pm Return to Town Hall for more tea and chat.





We will be offering free Programmes for the Midsummer Music Festival (MMF) to all participants, but because the full MMF programme covers all the events from Friday lunchtime until Sunday tea time, you will need to contact me in advance so I can make appropriate arrangements to enable you to take the fullest advantage of the programme, which acts as a roving entry ticket.

This will also help with regard to getting the right numbers for the refreshments on the Saturday afternoon.





Please contact me, David Reed, by email no later than Monday 13th June to advise me that you will be attending and I also need you to tell me how many guests you are bringing.





Best regards





David Reed

Towcester Branch

Royal British Legion

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.