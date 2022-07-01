Towcester Garden Competition and Jubilee Raffle

Author: Martin Johns - The Mayor of Towcester Published: 8th June 2022 10:28

The Mayoress and I will be visiting entries in July and selecting the top three gardens to receive a certificate and garden centre vouchers. Entries close on Friday 1st July 2022.

Are you crazy for Carnations? Loopy for Lupins? Or mad for Marigolds? Maybe your neighbour's garden deserves recognition? Whatever your penchant for plants, make sure you enter this year's Best Kept Garden in Towcester competition.

The Mayoress and I will be visiting entries in July and selecting the top three gardens to receive a certificate and garden centre vouchers. Entries close on Friday 1st July 2022.

If competitions are not your thing, please do consider this year's Open Gardens in Towcester, run by Steve Challen at Tove Benefice. Sign up by contacting him on steven.challen1@gmail.com or 07593 700754.

Following on from the success of the Platinum Jubilee Fayre, and thanks to the generosity of local businesses, a special Platinum Jubilee Raffle has been organised to support my chosen charities of Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Towcester Scouts and Guides and other local youth organisations. Fantastic prizes have been donated by Flair Designer Wear, J & A and Just As Dress Agency, MOOCH and Zap and Toes. Strips cost £1 and are being sold by Steph Louise Jones of The Rotary Club of Towcester. You have to be in it to win it!

Cllr Martin Johns

Towcester Town Mayor

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.