The beautiful British Isles – New research reveals the most Instagrammable AONBs in the UK

Author: Tom Jones Published: 9th June 2022 17:01
The beautiful British Isles – New research reveals the most Instagrammable AONBs in the UK
 

From the pristine sandy beaches in Cornwall all the way across the country to the northernmost part, the rugged Shetland Islands, the UK is packed full of beautiful nature to explore. But where to go?

 

 

  • Cornwall, a firm favourite amongst seasoned staycationers, takes the top spot as most Instagrammable
  • AONBAssynt-Coigach, Scotland, revealed as top ‘off the beaten path’ scenic area
  • Top 10 amass over 17 million hashtagged Instagram posts between them

 

 

New research [1] by online savings platform BravoVoucher analysed hundreds of hashtags to reveal the most Instagrammable Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) and National Scenic Areas (NSAs) from up and down the UK, resulting in the ultimate list of staycation musts and some real hidden gems.

 

The South of England shines bright in top 3

 

Cornwall, the Isle of Wight & Isles of Scilly sit in gold, silver, and bronze medal positions respectively with over 11 million hashtagged posts between them. According to the data, that’s almost double the total number of hashtag posts belonging to AONBs in the rest of the top 10.

 

Top 10 Most Instagrammed AONBs and Scenic Areas in the UK:

 

  1. Cornwall, England
  2. Isle of Wight, England
  3. Isles of Scilly, England
  4. Shetland Islands, Scotland
  5. Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland
  6. Dorset, England
  7. Anglesey (Ynys Môn), Wales
  8. Cannock Chase, England
  9. Hoy and West Mainland, Scotland
  10. Gower (Gŵyr), Wales

 

Islands claim close to half of the top 10 Instagrammable spots

 

With 4 of the top 10 positions taken by islands from around the UK, it is clear to see that there is something magical about being close to the water and cut off from the rest of the world. In England, the Isle of Wight & Isles of Scilly take 2nd and 3rd place with the Isles of Scilly benefiting from access via the top spot Cornwall. For Scotland, the Shetland Islands come in 4th, offering a whole archipelago of stunning choices and in Wales, Anglesey sits in 7th position as the country’s most Instagrammable location.

 

Scotland revealed as top under-explored Instagrammable area

 

Scotland not only features twice in the top 10 most Instagrammable AONBs and NSAs with the Shetland Islands and Hoy and West Mainland taking 4th and 9th position but also claims most of the UK's hidden gems. Boasting 7 of the 10 least Instagrammed scenic areas, Scotland is arguably an undiscovered world of natural beauty, according to the new research.

 

Top 10 Least Instagrammed AONBs and Scenic Areas in the UK:

 

  1. Assynt-Coigach
  2. The Cuillin Hills,
  3. North-West Sutherland
  4. Fleet Valley
  5. East Stewartry Coast
  6. Ring of Gullion
  7. Lynn of Lorn
  8. The Small Isles,
  9. North Wessex Downs
  10. High Weald

 

For more information about the study, please visit:

https://www.bravovoucher.co.uk/most-instagrammable-aonb-uk

