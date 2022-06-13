  • Bookmark this page

South Northamptonshire MP launches new Facebook Ukraine Support Group

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 13th June 2022 08:28

The group will connect sponsor families and Ukrainian guests with other sponsors in the area

 

Rt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom MP has launched a new Facebook group to connect sponsor families and their Ukrainian guests with other sponsors in South Northamptonshire.

 

The South Northamptonshire Ukraine Support Group will encourage the sharing of information for sponsors and their guests as well as connecting Ukrainians with one another. 

 

Dame Andrea Leadsom said: “The group has been set up to connect families with their Ukrainian guests and to act as a venue for the sharing of information that might be useful. This could be how to access language support or sharing community events and connections with groups that are hosting get-togethers.

 

Any casework requests for problems like Visas, Universal Credit or passports should be emailed directly to me on andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk.”

 

To join the group click this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5807560902592200/ 

 

Any posts that are abusive or are spam will be deleted.

